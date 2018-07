Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft participate in a flypast during a 75th anniversary event for the Battle of Britain at Goodwood aerodrome near Chichester in West Sussex, southern Britain, Sept. 15, 2015. EPA/LUKE MACGREGOR

A Hurricane (top) and Spitfire aircraft participate in a flypast during a 75th anniversary event for the Battle of Britain at Goodwood aerodrome near Chichester in West Sussex, southern Britain, Sept. 15, 2015. EPA/LUKE MACGREGOR

A handout provided by the Air Historical Branch-RAF (Royal Air Force) of a photograph, taken from the ground on Aug. 9, 1944, showing a Spitfire closing in on a V1 bomb and safely tipping it over. EPA-EFE/Air Historical Branch-RAF Handout MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT

The youngest Royal Air Force pilot to fly Spitfire fighter planes in the Battle of Britain during World War II has died, aged 96, an official trust that keeps detailed records of the force's history said Friday.

Geoffrey Wellum, who joined the RAF aged 18 in August 1939, died at his home in the southwestern tip of England, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said.