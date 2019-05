US actor, cast member, director and producer George Clooney poses during a photocall for the mini series 'Catch-22' in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Italian actor and cast member Giancarlo Giannini (L) and US actor, cast member, director and producer George Clooney (R) pose during a photocall for the mini series 'Catch-22' in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

George Clooney was in Rome on Monday to launch his latest television miniseries, "Catch 22," which he produced, directed and starred in and that presents a satirical portrait of war.

The American, British and Italian co-production is based on Joseph Heller's 1961 eponymous novel which delivers a pacifist message with lashings of irony, humor and sarcasm.