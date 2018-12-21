Georgian Stalinists hold red flags and portraits of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during the annual celebration of Stalin's birthday in his native town of Gori, Georgia, Dec.21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Zaur Tsurtsumia depicts Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, during the annual celebration of Stalin's birthday in his native town of Gori, Georgia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Some 150 communists congregated in former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's hometown in eastern Georgia to mark the 139th anniversary of his birth, as recorded by an epa journalist.

Georgian Stalinists marched through Gori — 115 kilometers (71 miles) northwest from Tbilisi — holding portraits of Stalin (1878-1953), waving communist flags and led by local celebrity Zaur Tsurtsumia who stood out from the crowd dressed head to toe in a vintage Soviet military uniform whilst smoking a pipe, bearing a striking resemblance to the former Soviet ruler.