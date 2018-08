A woman weeps at the grave of a fallen soldier during a wreath laying ceremony at a cemetery in Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Two children look at the grave of a fallen soldier during a wreath laying ceremony at a cemetery in Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

The President of Georgia took part in a memorial service on Wednesday at a war cemetery outside the capital dedicated to those who died during the 2008 Russo-Georgia War, where he roused those attending by saying Russia had failed to break his country.

The complex five-day conflict between Georgia and the Russian-backed self-proclaimed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia killed around 640 Georgian civilians and soldiers and concluded in a defeat for Tbilisi.