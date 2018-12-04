The trial of a German actor known for her role as a nun on a popular sitcom began on Tuesday after she was charged with committing indecent exposure at a parking lot by wearing a translucent top and lifting her skirt in front of plainclothes policemen.

Antje Mönning, who played Sister Jenny Marquard in the long-running comedy show "Um Himmels Willen" ("For Heaven's Sake"), appeared at 1.30 pm with her attorney before the district court in the Bavarian town of Kaufbeuren, located some 620 kilometers (385 miles) to the south of Berlin, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.