A view of a speed limit sign of 130 km/h at the Highway A 61 near Koblenz, Germany, Jan 28,2019. The German government rejected a general speed limit on German motorways, government spokesman Steffen Seibert stated on Jan 28, 2019. EFE-.EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The German government on Monday dismissed a proposal to establish a general speed limit on the country's national highways – as is the case of all other European Union member states – after considering it had no positive effect on road safety nor the environment.

A long-running debate on whether to set a speed limit on Germany's "Autobahn" network recently reopened after the publication of an independent commission's report that advised Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet to enact a maximum limit of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour).