The German government on Monday dismissed a proposal to establish a general speed limit on the country's national highways – as is the case of all other European Union member states – after considering it had no positive effect on road safety nor the environment.
A long-running debate on whether to set a speed limit on Germany's "Autobahn" network recently reopened after the publication of an independent commission's report that advised Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet to enact a maximum limit of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour).