A man wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin acts as a football goalkeeper during a demonstration in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A man kitted out in goalkeeper gloves and a mask resembling Russia's president Vladimir Putin played a quick game of soccer outside the Russian embassy in Berlin Tuesday to demonstrate against this year's World Cup host nation's lack of press freedom.

The protest was organized by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a non-profit campaign organization that this year ranked Russia 148th out of 180 countries on its global press freedom index.