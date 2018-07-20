A mine car with coal on display in the exhibition 'The Age of Coal. A European History' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Drinking bottles of coal miners are on display in the exhibition 'The Age of Coal. A European History' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

More than 3,000 historical glass bottles with synthetic dye made from coal tar based on aniline are on display in the exhibition 'The Age of Coal. A European History' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

An exhibition in Germany looks to cast a retrospective view back on the country's coalmining culture, bringing together a vast array of artifacts, materials and products to mark the closure of the last German colliery by the end of the year, an epa-efe photographer who took a tour of the display Friday reported.

"The Age of Coal: A European History," at Essen's Zollverein Coking Plant examines the daily lives of those who toiled away in the bowels of the earth extracting the substance so crucial to the Industrial Revolution and economic growth in Germany.