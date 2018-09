An array of Roman crockery is displayed at the exhibit titled 'Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity' in Speyer, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A silver bowl (370 AD) showing Western Roman Emperor Valentinian I is on display at the exhibit titled 'Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity' in Speyer, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Various Roman metal tools are on display at the exhibit titled 'Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity' in Speyer, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Glass bottles of the west graves field in Speyer (second part of 4th century AD) are on display at the exhibit titled 'Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity' in Speyer, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A North African amphora made of clay (4th century AD) is on display at the exhibit titled 'Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity' in Speyer, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A marble portrait head of Valentinian I is on display at the exhibit titled 'Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity' in Speyer, Germany, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

An exhibit focusing on the late Roman period in the southwestern region of Germany known as the German Palatinate opened its doors to the press on Thursday for a preview, as documented by an epa-EFE journalist present.

Titled "Valentinian I and the Palatinate in Late Antiquity," the display showcases an array of everyday objects used by the Romans in what is now Speyer, a town of 50,000 located near the border with France, some 570 kilometers (354 miles) to the southwest of Berlin.