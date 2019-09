Rotterdam (Netherlands).- (FILE) - Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh attends the opening of his exhibition in the Kunsthal (Arthal) in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 09 September 2016 (reissued 04 September 2019). Media reports on 04 September 2019 state Peter Lindbergh has died, aged 74. Lindbergh was one of the most influential contemporary photographers and well known for his fashion images of star models Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell among many others. (Moda, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/LEVIN DEN BOER *** Local Caption *** 53009713

Peter Lindbergh, renowned for his black and white fashion photography, has died at the age of 74, his studio in the French capital confirmed to Efe on Wednesday.

The German photographer was considered a pioneer in his field, who knew how to redefine contemporary fashion photography and elevate women of all ages, the studio said in a statement. EFE-EPA