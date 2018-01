Local historian Christian Bormann stands on the remains of a brick wall, next to corroded pieces of an anti-personnel system, which he claims to be the originally built Berlin Wall in the district of Pankow in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Local historian Christian Bormann poses for a photo in front of the remains of a brick wall, which he claims to be the originally built Berlin Wall in the district of Pankow in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The remains of a brick wall, which local historian Christian Bormann (not in the picture) claims to be the originally built Berlin Wall in the district of Pankow in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A German historian has claimed to have found a forgotten 80-meter section of the original Berlin Wall erected by Soviet forces to separate the eastern side of the city from the West, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist on Thursday.

Christian Borman said the section, in the Berlin district of Pankow, belonged to the first part of the wall, according to the epa source.