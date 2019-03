Women and men wearing traditional Malaysian costumes pose for a photo during the official opening tour at the International Travel Trade Show (ITB), in Berlin, Germany, March, 6 2019. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

One of the largest international travel trade fairs in the world opened on Wednesday in Germany, putting the spotlight on sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism.

With more than 180 contributing countries and around 110,000 professionals in attendance from the sector, the ITB Berlin opened its doors with a clear agenda: to address the effects of mass tourism on climate change, the ethical redistribution of wealth the industry generates and how to deal with so-called tourism-phobia.