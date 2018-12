An illustrative picture shows the article 'Jägers Grenze' (Hunters' Border) by Juan Moreno and Claas Relotius in the German magazine 'Der Spiegel' in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

A reputable German magazine on Wednesday announced it had terminated one of its reporters after it emerged that he had fabricated quotes and made up fake protagonists and sources in some of his articles.

Claas Relotius was promptly fired after an internal investigation within Der Spiegel magazine discovered he had invented a substantial portion of his stories without any basis in fact.