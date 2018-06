German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Angela Merkel, holds a sandwich before the beginning of the party presidium meeting in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CARSTEN KOALL

Police in western Germany on Wednesday announced they were investigating a man suspected of poisoning the sandwiches of up to 21 co-workers with heavy metals over a period of almost two decades.

The 56-year-old suspect, whose name was not revealed, was an employee at a company located in Schloß Holte-Stukenbrock, near the city of Bielefeld, and has been linked by officials to the premature deaths of nearly two dozen colleagues going back to the year 2000.