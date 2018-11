German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (2-R) and Nurit Greenberg (R, born Freudenberg, the last family who owned the property) attend the unveiling ceremony of two memorial steles at the Werdersche Markt, the present-day location of the German Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the unveiling ceremony of two memorial steles at the Werdersche Markt, the present-day location of the German Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Descendants of the families who owned the Gerson department store hold an old photo of the shop during the unveiling ceremony of two steles at the German Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A series of memorial steles outside the German Foreign Office in Berlin were on Friday unveiled in memory of a Jewish family that founded and owned a department store building that once stood on the ministry's grounds.

Berliners gathered to watch the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the Jewish families and various owners of the 19th-century building that once housed the palatial and fashionable Gerson department store.