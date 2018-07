A handout photo made available by the Brandenburg police shows smoke columns of a forest fire near Beelitz-Fichtenwalde, some 20 kilometers outside Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2018. EPA/POLIZEI BRANDENBURG / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Teams of firefighters have succeeded in re-opening a section of highway around Berlin that had been closed due to the outbreak of a wildfire despite being hampered by the presence of World War II-era bombs, some of which had been triggered by the flames, regional police said Friday.

Water-bombing helicopters had joined some 200 firefighters late Thursday in a bid to control the fire and prevent its spread, Brandenburg Police said.