Policemen stand guard next to the veiled painting 'Vase of Flowers' by Dutch artist Jan van Huysum during its return ceremony at the Pitti Palace, part of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

A view of the painting 'Vase of Flowers' by Dutch artist Jan van Huysum during its return ceremony at the Pitti Palace, part of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, 19 July 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

More than 75 years after being looted by Nazi troops during World War Two, a stolen painting has been returned to its rightful home in Florence.

Vase of Flowers, valued at around 10 million euros, belongs to Pitti Palace and was one of boxes of artworks that were looted by soldiers in 1943.