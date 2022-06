Sarah Ransome (R) and Elizabeth Stein (L), alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, arrive at the United States Federal Courthouse in New York on 28 June 2022 to attend the sentencing hearing for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last year on sex trafficking charges related to her time working with Epstein. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Annie Farmer, one of the women who testified about abuse by Jeffery Epstein in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, reads a statement outside of the United States Federal Courthouse in New York on 28 June 2022 after Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the late Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse multiple underage girls in the 1990s.

"A sentence of 240 months is sufficient and no graver than necessary," United States federal Judge Alison Nathan said.