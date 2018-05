Photograph provided May 7, 2018 showing Virginia Madahi Rico Gonzalez as she prepares an ant sauce dish in Pahuatlan, Mexico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Giant red ants are a culinary delicacy to residents of this town in the northern mountain range of the central Mexican state of Puebla.

Hot rainy days provide an ideal breeding ground for "chicales" - as they are known - which come out of their flooded nests to search for food once a year between May and July.