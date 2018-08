A humphead wrasse Napoleon fish swims with other species of tropical fishes from the Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa in a 5-meter long fish tank at the Sony Aquarium in central Tokyo, Japan, 30 August 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A humphead wrasse Napoleon fish swimming in a 5-meter long fish tank approaches a little girl at the Sony Aquarium in central Tokyo, Japan, 30 August 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A humphead wrasse Napoleon fish swims with other species of tropical fishe from the Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, in a 5-meter long fish tank at the Sony Aquarium in central Tokyo, Japan, 30 August 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Pedestrians view tropical fishe from the Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, in a 5-meter long fish tank at the Sony Aquarium in central Tokyo, Japan, 30 August 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A huge aquarium housing about 1,000 fish has gone on display in Tokyo and was attracting the gaze of passersby on Thursday, as reported by an epa-efe journalist.

A humbhead wrasse, also known as a Napoleon fish, measuring about 1.2 meters in length and a 1.5-m-long spotted moray were among the school gracing the waters of the Sony Aquarium in the center of the Japanese capital.