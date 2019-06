French artist Saype poses in front of the Eiffel Tower during the press visit of his landart painting entitled 'Beyond Walls' in the Champs-de-Mars garden in Paris, France, 14 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A huge fresco of a line of clasped hands has been unveiled on Friday beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris in support of the humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranean.

“Beyond Walls” on the Champ de Mars in the French capital is the work of the artist known as Saype, who painstakingly sprayed the giant image of a chain of interlaced hands onto the grass.