The Chinese government has downgraded giant pandas from an "endangered" species to "vulnerable," as their number in the wild has reached 1,800, it said Wednesday.

The living conditions of some rare species have been improved, including those of pandas, Tibetan antelopes and Père David's deer, a species native to China, Cui Shuhong, director of the Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said at a press conference.