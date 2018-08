A supplied image obtained on Aug. 9, 2018, of a rare set of teeth from a prehistoric Carcharocles angustidens shark that lived 25 million years ago, and was more than twice the size of the ferocious great white shark that has been unearthed on Victoria's coastline. EPA-EFE/Supplied by Museums Victoria NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A group of Australian researchers discovered a set of teeth that belonged to a giant prehistoric shark from about 25 million years ago, Australia's Museums Victoria reported Thursday.

The fossilized teeth of the extinct mega-toothed shark Carcharocles angustidens, which could grow up to 9 meters long, were found by paleontologists from Museums Victoria and a local citizen scientist in the coastal town of Jan Juc, about 100 kilometers southwest of Melbourne.