photo sent by the Florida's Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC) of a person standing next to a 18 ft long python captured in Miami, Florida on Dec. 19, 2018. EFE/MyFWC/

A Burmese python 18ft (5.4m) long was captured in the Everglades, Florida's Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC) said Wednesday.

The snake was caught in the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, an expanse of nearly 700,000 acres (283,500 hectares) west of Miami.