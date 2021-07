People attend the Straw Festival, in the municipality of Atlixco, Puebla state, Mexico, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

People attend the Straw Festival in the municipality of Atlixco, Puebla state, Mexico, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

A sculpture made of straw, in the municipality of Atlixco, Puebla state, Mexico, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

A festival featuring straw sculptures more than 20 meters high wowed crowds on Saturday in Atlixco, in the central Mexican state of Puebla.

Families gathered on the first day of the Straw Festival to enjoy not only the giant works of art, but also activities such as zip-lining, rides and food stalls.