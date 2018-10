Handout image made available by Greek daily Chronos showing a gigantic spider web at the East Macedonia and Thrace National Park in Komotini, northern Greece, Oct. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/CHRONOS

A huge spider web appeared on Thursday to have smothered a gigantic expanse of a lakeside village in northern Greece.

The curious phenomenon occurring near Lake Vistonida is due to an increase in temperatures, insects and humidity which led to the freak web spanning 10,000 square meters (32,808 square feet).