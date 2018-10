Actress Gillian Anderson (L) displays an environmental petition outside the British Foreign Office in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

American-British actress Gillian Anderson on Tuesday delivered a petition calling on the United Kingdom's government to support the protection of vast swathes of the Antarctic Ocean.

Anderson handed in the petition – which was co-signed by more than 350,000 British citizens and was drafted by the global environmental non-profit Greenpeace – at the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.