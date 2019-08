Delegates arrive for the opening of the World Wildlife Conference - CITES CoP18, in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset (L) chats with CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero (R) during the opening remarks of the World Wildlife Conference - CITES CoP18, in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A general view during the opening remarks of the World Wildlife Conference - CITES CoP18, in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Delegate pass in front of informations boards during the World Wildlife Conference - CITES CoP18, in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A delegate reads the information boards, during the World Wildlife Conference - CITES CoP18, in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Delegates arrive for the opening remarks during the opening remarks of the World Wildlife Conference - CITES CoP18, in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Giraffes were added on Thursday for the first time to a protection mechanism that restricts their international trade in response to a 36 percent to 40 percent decrease in the animals' numbers over the past 30 years.

The decision was adopted at the World Wildlife Conference CITES CoP18 held in Geneva over two weeks and attended by representatives from 183 countries.