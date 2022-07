Members of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation attend an event to open the multicultural complex zone SM Entertaintment Coex Artium in Seoul, South Korea, 13 January 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/YNA SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean K-pop girl group Girls Generation pose for photographers during a Song Festival photocall of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) in Seoul, South Korea, 26 December 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Sunny, a member of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, performs in 'Singin' in The Rain' during the new musical's press call at Chungmu Art Hall in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 12 June 2014. EPA/-EFE FILEYONHAP

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation will release their first album in five years on Aug. 8, their agency SM Entertainment announced on Monday.

The album "Forever 1," which aims to celebrate the group's 15th anniversary, will feature 10 songs with the participation of eight members of the group: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.