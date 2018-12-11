A France-based medical non-profit on Tuesday launched a campaign warning that although women enjoy a longer lifespan than men, they also suffer worse overall health, as one in three women may have suffered sexual violence or are more exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, which they describe as a "social virus."
The Médecins du Monde campaign defines the so-called EVA virus as a social disease affecting women due to its gender-based nature and has called on the World Health Organization to combat this pandemic, which they say places the health of half the planet's population (3.7 billion people) at risk.