Indian activists perform a drama during a protest campaign titled 'Stop Violence Against Women' by Swayam at a public area in Kolkata, Eastern India, Nov 27, 2018. French--based NGO Médecins du Monde on Dec 11, 2018 launched a campaign warning that although women enjoy a longer lifespan than men, they also suffer worse overall health, as one in three women may have suffered sexual violence or are more exposed to STD's which they describe as a "social virus." called the "Eve Virus". EPA-EFE (FILE)/PIYAL ADHIKARY

File image shows Two girls write a dedication for women before starting in the first Egyptian womens race in the Heliopolis district of Cairo, Egypt Nov 30, 2018. French--based NGO Médecins du Monde on Dec 11, 2018 launched a campaign warning that although women enjoy a longer lifespan than men, they also suffer worse overall health, as one in three women may have suffered sexual violence or are more exposed to STD's which they describe as a "social virus." called the "Eve Virus". EPA-EFE (FILE) /MOHAMED HOSSAM

File image shows Liberian women attending the launch of '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign' in Monrovia, Liberia, Nov 26, 2018. French--based NGO Médecins du Monde on Dec 11, 2018 launched a campaign warning that although women enjoy a longer lifespan than men, they also suffer worse overall health, as one in three women may have suffered sexual violence or are more exposed to STD's which they describe as a "social virus." called the "Eve Virus". EPA-EFE (FILE) /AHMED JALLANZO

A France-based medical non-profit on Tuesday launched a campaign warning that although women enjoy a longer lifespan than men, they also suffer worse overall health, as one in three women may have suffered sexual violence or are more exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, which they describe as a "social virus."

The Médecins du Monde campaign defines the so-called EVA virus as a social disease affecting women due to its gender-based nature and has called on the World Health Organization to combat this pandemic, which they say places the health of half the planet's population (3.7 billion people) at risk.