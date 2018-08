A woman checks out two large jackfruits from China on the first day of the Hong Kong Food Expo 2018, in Hong Kong, China, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Samples of threatened shark fin soup are distributed to the public on the first day of the Hong Kong Food Expo 2018, in Hong Kong, China, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Threatened shark fin is displayed for sale on the first day of the Hong Kong Food Expo 2018, in Hong Kong, China, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A wide pallet of flavors and delicacies was being showcased Thursday in Hong Kong on the opening day of the 29th Food Expo.

Around 1,500 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions around the world, including 1,100 from abroad, set up stalls at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, an epa-efe journalist reported.