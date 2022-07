Marion Cotillard (L) and James Caan (R) arrive for the screening of "Blood Ties" during the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on 20 May 2013. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON/FILE

Actor James Caan, best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died, his family said Thursday. He was 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," his loved ones said on the actor's Twitter account.