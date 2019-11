Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao poses for photographs during the presentation of 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 23, 2013. EFE-EPA FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

A Taiwanese-Canadian actor died early Wednesday morning after collapsing on a reality show film set in China, his agency confirmed on social media. He was 35.

Godfrey Gao died at about 2 am local time (6.00 pm GMT, Tuesday) while filming at the set of reality television show “Chase Me” in Ningbo, China, according to JetStar Entertainment. EFE-EPA