Juan Martin, founder of National Art Exhibitions of the Mentally Ill Inc. (NAEMI), responds during an interview with Efe in Miami on Thursday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

The custodian of one of the world's largest collections of art created by people suffering from mental illness - a subgenre of what is known as outsider art - is trying to find a museum or other institution willing to host the more than 1,200 examples of "transgressive and genuine" talent.

While awaiting responses, Juan Martin, founder of National Art Exhibitions of the Mentally Ill Inc. (NAEMI), has lent out part of the collection for an exhibit that opens Feb. 13 at Centro Cultural Español (CCEMiami).