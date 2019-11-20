A total of 25 projects in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru, including research into health issues such as skin cancer, fighting serious disease and the detection of pulmonary nodules, have been selected to receive the Google Latin American Research Awards, LARA organizers said on Nov. 19, 2019. Fifteen Brazilian projects, five in Colombia, two each in Argentina and Chile and one in Peru, all of them based on technology, were selected to receive a total of $500,000 in the seventh edition of LARA, according to organizers' announcement in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Julien de Rosa/File

Fifteen Brazilian projects, five in Colombia, two each in Argentina and Chile and one in Peru, all of them based on technology, were selected to receive a total of $500,000 in the seventh edition of LARA, according to organizers' announcement in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.