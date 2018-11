Hundreds of Google workers during a protest against the tech giant's handling of sexual harassment cases in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cj Gunther

Hundreds of Google workers in New York walked out of the company's Big Apple offices on Thursday as part of a global protest against the tech giant's handling of sexual harassment cases.

The mobilization followed a report in The New York Times saying that Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance when Google fired him in 2014 over accusations of sexual misconduct that the company deemed credible.