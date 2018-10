A Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkey jumps grabs a pumpkin during a photocall at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Gernot, the baby gorilla, picks up a carved up pumpkin depicting US President Donald Trump during a photocall at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2018.EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A giraffe eats oak leaves from a carved up pumpkin during a photocall at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Gorillas enjoy a carved up pumpkin during a photocall at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys jump among pumpkins during a photocall at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

London Zoo on Thursday treated its animals to Halloween inspired snacks as part of an 11-day spooky themed special event at the wildlife park ahead of Halloween, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The Western-lowland gorillas woke up to a giant pumpkin patch to explore in their Gorilla Kingdom, with Kumbuka being quick to have a mooch around and choose a pumpkin with American President Donald Trump's face carved on it.