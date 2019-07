The 118-year-old Julia Flores, considered one of the longest-lived people in the world, is seen in the public housing unit that Bolivian President Evo Morales donated to her this Sunday, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales is seen with 118-year-old Julia Flores, considered one of the longest-lived people in the world, in the public housing unit he donated to her this Sunday, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales presented on Sunday a public housing unit to 118-year-old Julia Flores, considered one of the longest-lived people in the world. She lives in the central part of the country.

The house is located in Sacaba, the city in central Cochabamba department where Flores lives, a woman affectionately called "Mama Julia" by those who know her.