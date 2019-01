Residents of the 5 de Julio district in Caracas, Venezuela, stand in line to purchase gasoline on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

A woman shows EFE her store in the 5 de Julio district in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

Residents of the 5 de Julio district in Caracas, Venezuela, stand in line to buy gasoline on Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

On Jan. 23, hours after lawmaker Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president, the entrance to Petare, a poor neighborhood in Caracas, was engulfed by flames, a sign that residents are no longer backing the government.

Located on the east side of Caracas, Petare vies with other poor areas in the region for the dubious honor of being the largest shantytown in Latin America.