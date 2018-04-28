An Indian labourer takes rest near boxes containing official records of Jammu and Kashmir state's Civil Secretariat before they are loaded into trucks in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Men load a motorcycle of a Jammu and Kashmir government employee into a truck in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

A Jammu and Kashmir government officer (L) keeps records of the boxes containing official records of Jammu and Kashmir state's Civil Secretariat as they are loaded into the trucks in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian labourer carries bags containing official records of Jammu and Kashmir state's Civil Secretariat, for loading into the trucks in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian laborers in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir began packing up official documents for the bi-annual migration of all local government offices from the region's winter capital to the summer one, an epa-efe photojournalist at the scene reported Saturday.

Boxes and bags of paper documents, office stationery and even motorcycles belonging to employees of the regional secretariat, known as Darbar, were loaded onto trucks in Jammu, the winter capital, destined for Srinagar, some 269 kilometers (167 miles) to the north, in the Kashmir Valley.