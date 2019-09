Urban artist DosJotas works on his mural in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

Urban artist Ramon Amoros works on his mural in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

A view of the artwork 'La Procesion' (The Procession) by Antonio Feliz, known as Parsec, in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

A view of an artwork by Susie Hammer in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

A view of an artwork by Antonio Feliz, known as Parsec, in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

The three local women featured in Antonio Feliz's, known as Parsec, mural pose in front of the artwork in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

A view of an artwork by Antonio Feliz, known as Parsec, in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

Urban artist Piahomes works on his mural in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

A view of an artwork by Digo Diego in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

A view of artworks (R) by Antonio Feliz, known as Parsec, and (L) by Pablo S. Herrero in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EPA-EFE/CLEA HOUSE

A view of an artwork an unknown artist in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EPA-EFE/CLEA HOUSE

Urban artist Lazaro Totem works on his mural in the remote village of Castrogonzalo, Spain, 31 August. EFE/EPA/CLEA HOUSE

The sleepy village of Castrogonzalo in northwestern Spain is an unlikely canvas for urban street art but every year a group of artists descends on the rural enclave to give its facades a new lick of paint.

This part of Spain is normally awash with earthy tones but the years-long interventions led by local graffiti artist Antonio Feliz, known as Parsec, and Madrid Street Art Project have made Castrogonzalo a mecca for urban art lovers and the village an explosion of color.