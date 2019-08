Buildings in Moscow that have been decorated by visual artists from around the world are taking part in a graffiti art festival that is transforming the Moscow neighborhood of Triojgorka into a massive street art gallery. EFE/Fernando Salcines

More than 60 visual artists from around the world are taking part in a graffiti art festival that is transforming the Moscow neighborhood of Triojgorka into a massive street art gallery.

"We think of this project as a way to turn this neighborhood from a problem into an attraction, a space that people can visit, even tourists," Dmitri Lióvochkin, organizer of the Urban Morphogenesis Festival, told Efe.