A 9 March 2022 drone photo shows a gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus) and her calf swimming alongside a tourist boat at a sanctuary located near the town of Puerto Afolfo Lopez Mateos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. EFE/Mahatma Fong

A 9 March 2022 drone photo of tourists observing a gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus) and her calf at a sanctuary near the town of Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. EFE/Mahatma Fong

A tourist touches a gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus) at a sanctuary near the town of Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, on 9 March 2022. EFE/Mahatma Fong

Gray whales have an audience once again in salt lagoons of northwest Mexico

Gray whale watching, a traditional tourist activity in the salt lagoons of the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California Sur, was dealt a major blow by the coronavirus pandemic but has been making a strong comeback in recent weeks and is helping support the local economy.

One of the visitors this year is Arturo Villegas, a Mexican-born resident of Los Angeles who journeys south annually to see that playful and trusting cetacean,