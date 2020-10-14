The Great Barrier Reef, which stretches 2,300 kilometers off the northeast coast of Australia, has lost more than half of its corals since 1995 as a result of ocean warming due to climate change, according to a study published Wednesday.
An undated handout picture made available by Australia's James Cook University (JCU) on 31 January 2016 shows marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, 25 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
