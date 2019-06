Lefteris Lazaru, the first Greek chef to win a Michelin star for a Greek restaurant in Greece, Athens, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emma Pons

Cheese and olives abound in Greek cuisine but all meals in the Mediterranean nation share a common ingredient –hospitality.

This notion is as true for a casual family lunch as it is for fine dining in restaurants like Varoulko Seaside, located on the banks of a luxurious marina in the outskirts of Athens, or Hytra, which is perched opposite the Acropolis in the capital.