Athletes visit the Shooting Field of Kaisariani, east Athens, where the Nazi troops were executing sentenced to death penalty people during the Nazi Occupation 1941- 1944, in Athens, Greece, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Several hundred runners on Sunday took part in a race that pays homage to victims of the Nazi occupation of Greece (1941-44) by retracing the route taken by prisoners brought from the Haidari concentration camp in the eastern suburbs of Athens to face a firing squad in Kaisariani, on the other side of the city.

The Race of Memory and Honor is organized by the Greek Ministry of Defense and sees participants cover the 14-kilometer (8-mile) course marking the last journey for around 2,000 Greek Jews, prisoners of war and political prisoners,