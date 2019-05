Members of Greenpeace attend a rally for the release of illegally caught orcas and beluga whales from the so-called Primorye 'whale prison' in Moscow, Russia, 02 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Greenpeace activists held a protest in Russia on Thursday to demand the release of scores of orca and beluga whales to their natural habitat from a so-called "whale jail."

Six activists used inflatable kayaks to install a large banner calling for the whales to be freed about 150 meters from the site where the cetaceans were being kept, according to a Greenpeace statement.