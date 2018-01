Morning traffic moves on the roads engulfed in smog, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

At least 47 million children under the age of five in India live in areas where the level of air pollution is greater than the recommended standards, according to a report released on Monday by environmental organization Greenpeace.

The report "Airpocalypse-II", which was made by analyzing official data, investigates the situation surrounding 630 million Indians, some 53 percent of the country, from 330 municipalities where air quality data is available.