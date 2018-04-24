Members of the Munduruku ethnicity protest in Brasilia this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, against delays by the Michel Temer government in establishing indigenous land rights in that region of the country. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Activists of the Greenpeace organization and Amazon Indian groups protested in Brasilia this Tuesday against delays by the Michel Temer government in establishing indigenous land rights in that region of the country.

The protest was called by members of the Munduruku ethnicity that live in the Amazon states of Amazonas, Mato Grosso and Para, and who were joined by Greenpeace activists who also criticized the government for not moving ahead with the process of demarcating lands which, they say, "the native peoples defend from depredation."