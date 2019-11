Greenpeace activists protest against capture practices carried out by international fishing vessels on the high seas in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, 31 October 2019. EFE/ Greenpeace /SOLO USO EDITORIAL

Greenpeace activists met with fishermen in the Uruguayan port of Montevideo in a campaign against a lack of regulation on the world's oceans.

The activists came ashore on several boats and kayaks from the Esperanza ship, the largest vessel in the international organization’s fleet displaying a 25 meter-long banner with the message “Ocean Looters”.